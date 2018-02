ಬರಿಗೈಲಿ ಕೆಂಡ ತೂರುವ ಕೂಡ್ಲಿಗಿಯ 'ಗುಗ್ಗರಿ ಹಬ್ಬ' ನೋಡಿದ್ರಾ!

Bellary

ಜಿಎಂ ರೋಹಿಣಿ, ಬಳ್ಳಾರಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Unique festival celebrated in Koodligi, Ballari district. Boggalu Obaleshwara, a local God praised by devotees by throwing hot coal on each other. They believe that, it will not hurt anybody.