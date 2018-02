ರಸ್ತೆಗೆ ಇಳಿದು ಸಮಾವೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ಜನ ಕಳಿಸುತ್ತಿರುವ ಸಚಿವ ಸಂತೋಷ್ ಲಾಡ್

Bellary

ಜಿ.ಎಂ.ರೋಹಿಣಿ, ಬಳ್ಳಾರಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Minister Santhosh Lad sent people who are in road to Congress rally in Hospet. Congress Janashirvada rally on Saturday in Hospet, AICC president Rahul Gandhi participating in rally.