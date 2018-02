ಬಳ್ಳಾರಿಗೆ ಫೆ.25, 26ರಂದು ಎಚ್ ಡಿ ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ ಭೇಟಿ

Bellary

ಜಿಎಂಆರ್, ಬಳ್ಳಾರಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

After AICC president Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Karnataka JD (S) president H.D.Kumaraswamy to tour in Ballari district on February 25 and 26, 2018.