ಹಂಪಿ ಉತ್ಸವಕ್ಕೂ ಮುನ್ನ ತುಂಗಾರತಿ ಉತ್ಸವ ಆಚರಣೆ

Bellary

ನಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Sri Vidyaranya Bharathi Swamiji of Vidyaranya Peetha performed arati to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari and also to the Tungabhadra during the ongoing auspicious Karthika masa puja at Hospet, Ballari.