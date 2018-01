Bellary

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

BS Yeddyurappa said if Rahul Gandhi contest in Bellary constituency for MP election he will loose by minimum 1 lakh vote. He also accused that congress member looted 3300 crore rupees allotted to Bellary district.