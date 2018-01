Bellary

ಬಳ್ಳಾರಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

BS Yeddyurappa said allegation which made by Ramalinga Reddy that BJP has relation with PFI is completely false. Ramalinga Reddy should prove his allegation within 24 hours.