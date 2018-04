ಗವಿಯಪ್ಪ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಧ್ವನಿ ಎತ್ತಿದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಟಿಕೇಟ್ ಆಕಾಂಕ್ಷಿಗಳು

Bellary

lekhaka-GM Rohini

English summary

Hosapet former MLA HR. Gaviyappa left Congress and joined BJP. But Now some of the BJP leaders opposed dont give ticket to Gaviyappa. He is not active in our Hospet constituency. Party leaders if will give ticket, we are protested against Gaviyappa said Dr. KR. Kaviraj aras, Pathikonda Kishor in press meet.