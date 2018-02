ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿಗೆ 60 ಲಕ್ಷದ ಬಂಗಾರಲೇಪಿತ ವಾಲ್ಮೀಕಿ ವಿಗ್ರಹ

Bellary

ಜಿಎಂ ರೋಹಿಣಿ, ಬಳ್ಳಾರಿ

English summary

Koodligi MLA Nagendra has planned to gift a 60 lakhs worth of gold coated silver Valmiki idol to AICC president Rahul Gandhi in a Ballari convention on Saturday.