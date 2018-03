ಚುನಾವಣೆ ವೇಳೆ ಬೆಳಗಾವಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಂಕಿ ಹಚ್ಚಲು ಬರ್ತಾರೆ ಶರದ್ ಪವಾರ್

Belgaum

English summary

Will Sharad Pawar come to Belagavi to provoke Marathi people? Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi asked police for permission to organise convention on March 31st. Sharad Pawar will participate in this event. So, there is a suspicion. Karnataka assembly elections are near. So, this strategy become routine for MES.