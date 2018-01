ಇಸ್ರೋ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಕಿರಣ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಗೆ ವಿಟಿಯು ಗೌರವ ಡಾಕ್ಟರೇಟ್

Belgaum

ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Vishweshwaraiah Technological University will be conferred with honorary doctorate to ISRO chairman padma shri Kiran Kumar and Mahindra group Anand Mahindra on January 9 in the convocation ceremony.