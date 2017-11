ಫ್ರೆಂಚ್ ಸೇವಕನಾಗಿ ಬ್ರಿಟಿಷರ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಟಿಪ್ಪು ಹೋರಾಟ: ಸ್ವಾಮಿ

Belgaum

ನಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

venue already packed at #Belgavi in anticipation of Dr @swamy39 speech .. via @jagdishshetty pic.twitter.com/lA0ujZ82wL

English summary

"Tipu Sultan fought the British as what I would say as the servant of the French" said BJP leader Subramanian Swamy at KLE, Belagavi. 18th-century ruler of Mysore Tipu Sultan's birth anniversary celebrations being organised by Karnataka government on November 10,2017.