ಉತ್ತರ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕಕ್ಕೆ ಅನುದಾನ ನೀಡುವಲ್ಲಿ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ವಿಫಲ : ಶೆಟ್ಟರ್ ಆರೋಪ

Belgaum

ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Leader of oppistion party in state legislature assembly. Jagadish Shetter alleged in the house on Monday that Chief minister Siddaramaiah failed to keep his promise to allaocating funds of 10,000 thousand crores everey year for Upper Krishna project.