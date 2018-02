ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ : ಭೀಕರ ರಸ್ತೆ ಅಪಘಾತ, 5 ಸಾವು

Belgaum

ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

5 killed on the spot and 9 injured when toofan cruiser in which they were travelling collided with a KSRTC bus in Athani, Belagavi, Karnataka on Feb 17, 2018 night.