ಬೆಳಗಾವಿಯ ಈ ಟಗರಿನ ಬೆಲೆ ಬರೋಬ್ಬರಿ 5.10 ಲಕ್ಷ

Belgaum

Manjunatha

English summary

a Ram in Belagavi district sold for 5.10 lakhs. Nagarale Brothers of Chikkodi talluk Nagaramuli village grew up the Ram from 10 years. now Bagalakote's Mudhol talluks Somalinga purchased the Ram. Ram was known as "Bettada Huli' for its well buit Body and Aggressiveness.