ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ, ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಜಗ್ಗಲಿಗೆ ಭಾರಿಸಿದ ರೀತಿ ನೋಡಿ

Congress President Rahul Gandhi & CM @siddaramaiah beat the drum near the Saundatti Renuka Yellamma Temple in Belagavi District. #JanaAashirwadaYatre pic.twitter.com/EfSa5Byj1K

AICC president Rahul Gandhi and CM Siddaramaiah beat folk drum 'Jaggalige' in Savadathi today. Siddaramaiah beats drum with action but Rahul did it mechanically.