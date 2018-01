ಅನಂತಕುಮಾರ್ ಹೆಗಡೆ ಕಾರು ತಡೆದು, ದಲಿತ ಸಂಘಟನೆಗಳಿಂದ ಕಪ್ಪು ಬಾವುಟ

Belgaum

ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Dalith Organization members shown black flag and did protest against Central minister Ananth Kumar Hegde in Belagavi. Police arrests protesters. AnanthKumar Hegde some days back said that BJP will change the constitution. Dalith's and many others opposes his statement.