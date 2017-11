ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಏನೇ ಭಾಗ್ಯ ನೀಡಿದರೂ ಗೆಲ್ಲೋದು ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯೇ: ಸಂಜಯ್ ಪಾಟೀಲ್

Belgaum

ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Eventhough Congress government of Karnataka releases many schemes to attract people in elections eve, people will support BJP only" Belagavi MLA Sanjay Patil said. He was talking about Karnataka assembly elections 2018, in BJP parivartana rally in belagavi.