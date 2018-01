ಗೋವಾದವರು ದಂಧೆಕೋರರು: ಪದ್ಮನಾಭ ಪ್ರಸನ್ನ ನಿಂದನೆ

Belgaum

ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

KJP leader Padmanabh Prasannakumar abused goavans as gamblers who runs discotheck and liquor trading. He was talking to reporters in Belgaum and said Goa minister Vinod paleykar is characterless.