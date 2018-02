ಶಾಸಕ ಸೇಠ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಆಯೋಗಕ್ಕೆ ದೂರು: ಬೆನಕೆ

Belgaum

ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

BJP leader Anil Benake said the party will file complaint against congress MLA of Belgaum Firoz Sait, who was also nominated as chairman of Belgaum urban Development authority which would attract office of profit case under people's representative act.