ಪತ್ರಕರ್ತ ಡಾ. ವೀರೇಶ್ ಹಿರೇಮಠ ಅಪಘಾತದಲ್ಲಿ ದುರ್ಮರಣ

Belgaum

ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Journalist Veeresh Hiremath dies in an accident when a car he was traveling rams in to a tree. Veeresh and family were returning back to Bagalkote from Goa trip. Veeresh was faculty at BVV Journalism College.