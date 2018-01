ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ಸಚಿವರ ಕನ್ನಡ ಪ್ರೇಮ: ಎಂಇಎಸ್ ಸಂಘಟನೆ ಗರಂ

Belgaum

ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti Yuva Manch activist taken out bike rally from Belgaum to Kolhapur protesting against Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil who sung Kannada song recently.