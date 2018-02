ಮಹಾದಾಯಿ ವಿಚಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ಕೆರಳಿಸಿದ ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರದ ಸಚಿವ

Belgaum

ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Maharashtra minister- Shiva Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar provoked Kannadigas in Mahadayi issue in Belagavi. Mahadayi belongs to Maharashtra. So, small state Goa have all the rights on water, he said in Belagavi.