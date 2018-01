ಮಹದಾಯಿ ವಿಚಾರ ಶೀಘ್ರ ಇತ್ಯರ್ಥಗೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕು: ಗೋವಾ ಸಂಸದ

Belgaum

ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Central minister, north Goa MP Shripad Naik said Goa-Karnataka are neighbor states they should solve Mahadayi issue as soon as possible. He also said drinking water issue should be deal with humanity basis.