ಒಂದಾದ ಜಾರಕಿಹೊಳಿ ಸಹೋದರರು, ಲಖನ್ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಸೇರಲ್ಲ!

Belgaum

oi-Lekhaka

English summary

Lakhan Jarkiholi member of the powerful Jarkiholi family from Gokak, Belagavi announced that he will not quit Congress. In a month of March he said that he will join BJP and contest for 2018 Karnataka assembly from Yamanakaradi assembly constituency against his brother and senior Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi.