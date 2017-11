Belgaum

ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Dr H N Ravindra, president IMA Karnataka, has lambasted Health minister Ramesh Kumar for calling them murderers, pick pocketers. Private doctors are protesting against KPME Act at winter session going on in Belagavi Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.