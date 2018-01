'ಮಹದಾಯಿ ವಿಚಾರವಾಗಿ ಆಟವಾಡಿದ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳಿಗೆ ಪಾಠ ಕಲಿಸಿ'

Belgaum

ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

JDS is the only party to safegaurd farmers interest said Party stare general secretary Prajwal Revanna at Mugut Khan Hubli village in Belagavi district. North Karnataka farmers will teach lesson to both National parties he added