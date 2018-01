ಸಿಎಂ ಬೇಕಾದ್ರೆ ಅವರಪ್ಪನ ಮೇಲೆ ಆಣೆ ಹಾಕೊಳ್ಳಿː ಎಚ್ಡಿಕೆ

Belgaum

ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

JDS is aiming to win 113 seats in upcoming Assembly Elections 2018. In North Karnataka region JDs will win minimum of 45 seats said JDS state president HD Kumarawamy at Kagawada.