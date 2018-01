3.99 ಕೋಟಿ ತೆರಿಗೆ ಕಟ್ಟಲು ಮಾಜಿ ಶಾಸಕ ಅಭಯ ಪಾಟೀಲ್ ಗೆ ನೋಟಿಸ್

Belgaum

ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

IT department notice sent notice to IT notice to former MLA Abhay Patil to pay 3.99 crore. Which was related to Patil name found in a diary, related to amount of 8.85 crore in Arihant Co-Operative bank. But Abhay Patil denied the allegation and said, amount not belongs to him.