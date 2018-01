ನಾನೊಬ್ಬ ಆರೆಸ್ಸೆಸ್ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತ, ತಾಕತ್ತಿದರೆ ಬಂಧಿಸಿ: ಸಿದ್ದುಗೆ ಸವಾಲು

Belgaum

ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

I am an RSS worker, arrest me if you have a guts, Belagavi based RSS worker Shivalingaprabhu Hoogar challenges Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah in facebook. He challenges CM on the background of statement against RSS and Bajarangadal by Siddaramaiah.