'ಸೋನಿಯಾ ಸೂಚನೆ ಮೇರೆಗೆ ಮಹಾದಾಯಿಗೆ ಗೋವಾ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ವಿರೋಧ'

Belgaum

ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Belgaum MP Suresh Angadi accused that AICC former president Sonia Gandhi and present president Rahul Gandhi have given instructions to Goa congress leaders to oppose Mahadayi water allocation for Karnataka.