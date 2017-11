ಟಿಪ್ಪು ಜಯಂತಿ ಆಮಂತ್ರಣ ಪತ್ರಿಕೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅನಂತಕುಮಾರ್ ಹೆಗಡೆ

Belgaum

ನಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde names appears on Tipu Jayanti Celebration Invitation. BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde has asked the state's chief secretary to not invite him to any of its event. But, Belagavi district administration published a invitation card with his name on it.