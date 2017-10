ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ: ಮುಚ್ಚಂಡಿ ಗ್ರಾಮ ಪಂಚಾಯಿತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರೀ ಗೋಲ್ ಮಾಲ್

Belgaum

ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

A scam worth more than Rs 40 lakh came to light in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MNAREGA) Scheme in Muchandi Gram Panchayat Belagavi district.