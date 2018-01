ಖಾರದಪುಡಿ ಎರಚಿ 24 ಲಕ್ಷ ದೋಚಿದ್ದ ಖದೀಮರು ಪೊಲೀಸರ ಬಲೆಗೆ

Belgaum

ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Belgaum city crime branch police have arrested four miscreants who looted Rs.24 lakhs of a flower merchant by throwing chilly powder on him. Belgaum in charge police commissioner Ramachandra Rao informed reporters here on Monday