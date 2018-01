ಭೀಮ ಕೊರೆಗಾಂವ್ ಗಲಭೆ: ನಿಪ್ಪಾಣಿ, ಚಿಕ್ಕೋಡಿ ಬಂದ್

Belgaum

ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Dalith organization called for Nippani, Chikkodi, Yaksamba bandh in protest of Bhima Koregaon riots. Shops were closed and bus transport shuts in both the towns.