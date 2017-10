ಬೆಳಗಾವಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಪ್ರಭಾಕರ್ ಭಟ್ ವಾಗ್ದಾಳಿ

Belgaum

ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Prabhakar Bhat slams CM Siddaramaiah for stopping midday meal in Kalladka Srirama Vidyakendra school. "The funds provided by Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple towards the midday meals in the schools from the past 10 years. Now Cm Siddaramaiah government stopped", said Prabhakar Bhat in Belagavi on Oct 9th.