ತಾಲೂಕು ರಚನೆಯಾದ ಖುಷಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಗಾಜಿನ ಚೂರುಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಉರುಳು ಸೇವೆ

Belgaum

ಸಶಿ, ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ

English summary

Suresh a youth from the Mudalgi taluk offered Urulu Seve(rolling on broken glass pieces) as a part of his Harake. Mudalgi (or Mudalagi) is a new taluk announced on 11 October 2017, In the Belagavi district. Mudalgi people united and protested for 35 days and demanded the taluk status.