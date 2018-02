ಯತೀಂದ್ರ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಬೆಂಬಲಿಗರಿಂದ ಧಮ್ಕಿ?

Bangalore

Gururaj

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

A person called Shivaram has alleged that Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra's chelas Rajesh Gowda and broker Suri have forcefully tried to encroach land (2 acres 19 gunta worth Rs 50 cr) on Wednesday. He says, with the help of JCB the goons have completely destroyed the grills on the land which was allotted by BDA, adjacent to Hebbal Flyover.