ಜ.14ಕ್ಕೆ ನಾಗರಾಜ ವಸ್ತಾರೆ ಎಂಟು ಪುಸ್ತಕ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ, ಸೆಲ್ಫಿ-ಹರಟೆ

Bangalore

Srinivasa Mata

English summary

Writer Nagaraj Vastare's 8 books will be released at Institute of world culture, BP Wadia road, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru. HS Venkateshmurthy, Jayant Kaikini, Vasudhendra, Mandya Ramesh and other writers and artists will participate in this event.