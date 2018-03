ಮಾಫಿಯಾ ರಾಜ್ ಕಿತ್ತು ಬಿಸಾಡುತ್ತೇವೆ : ಅನಂತ್ ಕುಮಾರ್

Bangalore

Prasad



Bengaluru Rakshisi padayatre will go to every nook & corner of the city. We will uproot the mafia raj that is ruling Bengaluru today. We will overthrow the inertia, apathy & neglect of siddaramaiah govt. We will make Bengaluru a world class city : Ananth Kumar.