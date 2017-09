ವಿಜ್ಞಾನದ ಹೆದ್ದಾರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಹಾತಿರುವುಗಳು: ಓದಲೇಬೇಕಾದ ಹೊತ್ತಿಗೆ

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

English summary

"Vijnanada Heddariya Mahathiruvugalu"(Major turns of Highway of Science), a Kannada book which includes 26 articles of young science writers of Karnataka has collected and edited by famous science writer Dr.T R Anantramu. One who wants to know about the history of science field must read this book.