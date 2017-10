ದೇಶದ ಅತೀ ದೊಡ್ಡ ಶಾಸಕಾಂಗ ಭವನ 'ವಿಧಾನ ಸೌಧ':ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ರೆಂಡಿಂಗ್!

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

Diamond Jubilee Celebrations on completion of 60 years of #VidhanaSoudha , "temple of democracy", where "Government work is God's work". pic.twitter.com/VjW90qzRZI

VIDHANA SOUDHA @60 : The stately abode of governance brilliantly lit up for its diamond jubilee in #Bengaluru . #VidhanaSoudha Pix: NIE pic.twitter.com/YTx4iKg77d

English summary

Vidhana soudha, the largest legislative building in India is celebrating it's 60th anniversary as Diamond Jubilee on Oct 25th 2017. For this sreason Vidhana Soudha is becoming a trending hashtag in twitter.