Bangalore

Nayana

English summary

Soon, your bus ride to Kempegowda International Airport might be rewarding , helping you avail discounted prices at shops in the terminal.Travelling by BMTC Vayu Vajra or KSRTC flybus to KIA, according to recent proposal, will fetch passengers points that can be redeemed at almost all shops in the airport.