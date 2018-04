ಕೆಎಚ್ ಕಲಾಸೌಧದಲ್ಲಿ 'ವಾಲಿ ವಧೆ' ತಪ್ಪದೇ ನೋಡಿ!

Bangalore

Wacth Ashwaghosha theatre trust presents Vaali Vadhe Kannada Play by Gajanana yuvaka mandali, Sheshagiri, Hangal team at KH Kala Soudha, Hanumanthanagar on April 15, 2018. This play is based on the two plays of Kuvempus Sri Ramayana Darshanam. Pundena Agni Sakshi and Neem Sathyavrathaneditam