ಇ–ಗ್ರಂಥಾಲಯ ಸ್ಥಾಪನೆ 1 ಕೋಟಿ ರು ನೀಡಿದ ಸಂಸದ ಅನಂತಕುಮಾರ್

Bangalore

Mahesh

Other key engagements included a)Inauguration of an e-library b)handed over vehicles to divyangs c)Addressed a meeting of Agro input dealers association pic.twitter.com/KtZI1ZpBzi

English summary

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar has assured of sanctioning Rs.1 crore from MP fund to establish e-libraries in every ward of Bengaluru.