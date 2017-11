ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯ ಪರಿವರ್ತನಾ ರಥಯಾತ್ರೆ: ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ರೆಂಡಿಂಗ್

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

Sri @AmitShah will flagoff the biggest rally in the history of modern India, this is the fight agnst corruption of Congrss #ParivartanaYatre pic.twitter.com/15KHWcBQXl

More than 3 lakh #BJP Karyakarthas will participate in #ParivartanaYatre at various stage making it the biggest such event at one stretch.

#ParivartanaYatre will travel 7500 kms in 224 Constituencies in #Karnataka for 78 days it's an beginning of end to congress led rule

Parivartana Rally of Karnataka BJP, which will be taking place on Nov 2nd from Bengaluru will be continued to 75 days. The rally will cover all 224 assembly constituencies of the state. Here is the twitter statements of BJP leaders on Parivartana Rally.