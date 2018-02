ರಮ್ಯಾ ಫೇಕ್ ಅಕೌಂಟ್ ಪಾಠಕ್ಕೆ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮ ಏನನ್ನುತ್ತೆ?

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

#kick_ramya #kick_ramya as soon as possible . She will sink @INCKarnataka ... still all thinking how @divyaspandana sitting in such a seat ? Maturity is needed ? She should respect senior leaders in @INCIndia in itself ? Specially in #Karnataka . @OfficeOfRG

After seeing and listening Ramyas tweet lessons I assume this time that Ramya may play major Twitter war in Karnataka election & creat contravercy ofter contravercy and give Karnataka elections a Twitter war touch

Obviously given the party from which she comes this expertise in creating fake accounts of all kind their domain. They have 60 years of experience in creating fake Swiss bank accounts and hiding their loot.

Yes multiple account lessons. So is that how @OfficeOfRG gets all twitter support? @divyaspandana wah ji wah! Caught red handed lady. 😂😂😂

Btw what’s wrong on creating multiple accounts? It is explains how to create multiple accounts not fake accounts. Don’t mislead. It’s a feature given by the system for a purpose

English summary

Congress Social media chief Divya Spandana alias Ramya in a video teaching people on how to create fake accounts in social media. And she also said, there is nothing wrong in having many accounts. Here are twitter reactions on her video.