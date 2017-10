ಟಿಪ್ಪು ಜಯಂತಿ ವಿವಾದ: ಹೆಗಡೆ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಕಾನೂನು ಕ್ರಮಕ್ಕೆ ಟಿಪ್ಪು ಕುಟುಂಬ ಒತ್ತಾಯ

Bangalore

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

The family of Tipu Sultan has decided to take legal action against BJP MP, Ananthkumar Hegde. The decision comes in the wake of Hegde calling the 19th century ruler of Mysore a mass rapist and brutal killer.