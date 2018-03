ನಾಡಪ್ರಭು ಕೆಂಪೇಗೌಡ ಜಯಂತಿ ಆಚರಣೆ ಸದ್ಯಕ್ಕಿಲ್ಲ

Bangalore

oi-Nayana

English summary

Following the model of code of consuct during the state assembly poll, the BBMP has decided to not to celebrate Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti which was celebrated on the same day of Bengaluru Karaga Utsava. So this year the BBMP will be annpunced Kempegowda awards in the month of May or June.