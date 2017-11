ವೃತ್ತಿಯ ಗೌರವ, ಘನತೆ ಮಣ್ಣುಪಾಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ : ದೇವಿಪ್ರಸಾದ್ ಶೆಟ್ಟಿ

Bangalore

Sachhidananda Acharya

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty of Narayana Hridayaya, a renowned doctor, has responded to the government's KPME Act. "The government is threatening this way, and the young people are reluctant to come to the doctor's profession. We have to maintain the respect of the profession," he said.