ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಕೆಂಬಣ್ಣದ ಉಡುಗೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಶ್ರೀದೇವಿ ಕ್ಯಾಟ್ ವಾಕ್

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

English summary

The Bangalore Times Fashion Week 2017 debuted on 7th & 8th October in the Silicon Valley of India, celebrating some of the biggest names of the fashion industry. Sridevi, Shruti Hassan, Zoya Afroz, Sana Dua and Ragini Dwivedi, Aindrita rey were the main attraction of the show